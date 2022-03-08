State home minister Lalchamliana on Monday informed that The Mizoram is making an exertion to remove Assam police camping at Aitlang, Buarchep, and Saihapui ‘V’ areas along the state border with Assam.

Mizoram offers a 164.6 km long inter-state boundary with Assam.

"Faculty of Assam police have been camping at Aitlang, Buarchep, and Saihapui ‘V’ areas since June last year taking after a border dispute."

Replying to an address from Lalrindika Ralte of opposition Congress, Lalchamliana said the Mizoram government is taking measures to oust the Assam police personnel from the Aitlang area, which borders Assam’s Hailakandi area and Buarchep and Saihapui ‘V’ area close to Cachar district in Assam.

He said that the state government is additionally taking steps to reinforce the state police guarding the state border with Assam.

The state legislature that both the Mizoram and Assam governments are negating each other on the boundary said the Home Minister.

The Mizoram has acknowledged the demarcations mentioned in the inner line on the southern frontier of Cachar, which was informed on 20 August 1987 as its real boundary with Assam.

A tremendous extent of areas under the inner line is presently occupied or came under Assam.

The Home Minister informed the Assembly that they have not yet lost the territories or boundaries, but are making endeavors to require back them.

The real size of Mizoram’s territories, which presently come under Assam, might not be measured and expressed.

The Mizoram government and the Mizo individuals are firm on the 1875 notice as its boundary but it is dubious and eccentric that Mizoram will hold the lost boundaries.

The Home Minister said, “Although both state governments are making endeavors to resolve the long-standing border dispute by holding dialogues from district administration level to chief minister level, no substantial results have been accomplished till now."

The Mizoram government and its forerunners from Mizo district-Union Territory till statehood were keen on settling the boundary dispute with Assam.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Himanta Biswa Sarma met over the border issue within the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in November last year in Delhi.

And concurred to make panels of their possess including all stakeholders to resolve the border dispute through dialogue.

Toward the conclusion, both leaders agreed to have chief minister-level talks from time to time.

Follow us on Facebook