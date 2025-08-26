Mizoram home minister inaugurates basic training for 280 new constables
Mizoram inaugurated a new training programme for 280 police recruits. Training includes modules on law, cybercrime, and community policing. Emphasis is on ethics, physical fitness, and decision-making skills.
- Mizoram Home Minister launched training programme at Police Training School Thenzawl
- 280 recruits from all 11 districts participating in nine-month course
- Revised syllabus includes cybercrime, forensics, human rights and community policing
Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga, on August 26, inaugurated the nine-month Basic Training Programme for 280 newly recruited constables at the Police Training School (PTS), Thenzawl. He was joined by Minister of State B. Lalchhanzova, DGP Sharad Agarwal, IPS, and senior officials of the police and civil administration.
The new recruits, drawn from all 11 districts of the state, will undergo a comprehensive training regimen combining physical fitness, professional knowledge, ethics, and character development.
The revised syllabus includes sessions on new criminal laws and expanded modules on cybercrime, forensics, human rights, and community policing. Training infrastructure at PTS has also been upgraded with renovated classrooms equipped with audio-visual aids, improved barracks and hostels, a modern water filtration system, a strengthened parade ground, firing range, and a computer lab.
Officials said the programme is designed to prepare recruits for empathetic, community-oriented policing, with emphasis on fairness, commitment, and unbiased service delivery. The training will also focus on physical fitness, mental resilience, decision-making skills, team spirit, and camaraderie.
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