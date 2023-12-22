K Sapdanga, the newly appointed Home Minister of Mizoram, visited and inspected the border areas between Mizoram and Assam.

The home minister made visits to the border duty posts at Phaisen, Aitlang, Saiphai, Saihapui V, Buarchep, and Vairengte Auto Stand. Jt. Secretary (Home) Pu Lalthiamsanga Sailo, DIG (Armed) Pu Lalnunmawia, and Home Commissioner Pu H. Lalengmawia accompanied the home minister.



The Home Minister also paid a visit to the 1st IR Battalion Headquarters in Mualvum.



Also Read: Mizoram: Eight former members of Chakma Council convicted for corruption



The Mome Minister says that the Mizoram people are proud of the soldiers who are on duty to ensure their safety.



Additionally, he stated that the new Mizoram government will be taking decisive action in response to concerns about national security, particularly with reference to drug smuggling. and he added, "We have a responsibility to protect the nation from drugs." I urge everyone to exert every effort to fortify the government," he said.



The Home Minister greeted the border duty soldiers and presented them with Christmas gifts. He also added that they are exerting a great deal of effort to guarantee that the Chief Minister's 100-day objective is fulfilled.



Home Minister K Sapdanga reaffirmed and said that "BEFR 1875 remains our stance on the boundary issue. To address the boundary issue, we intend to establish a committee shortly," he continued.