Home Minister K. Sapdanga has vowed for stringent action against individuals who flouted the firecracker ban on New Year's Eve, asserting the government’s commitment to uphold the law.

Speaking to the media, Sapdanga expressed satisfaction with the compliance rate, stating, "We are pleased that over 80% of people adhered to the government's firecracker ban and respected the requests of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) and churches."

However, he voiced disappointment over isolated incidents of defiance. "It is deeply saddening that some disregarded government orders and the appeals of YMA and the church, as fireworks were reported in various parts of Aizawl on Tuesday," he remarked, adding that the scale of violations was notably lower than the previous year.

The minister emphasized a zero-tolerance approach towards violators, stating, "Those who disregarded the firecracker ban are violators of government laws. We will take action against them and continue these measures in the future. We hope to see full compliance next year."

On the night of December 31, 2024, Sapdanga visited community duty posts across Aizawl, accompanied by senior officials including DIG (Northern Range) C. Lalthanmawia, Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia, Aizawl SP Rex Zarzoliana Vanchhawng, Central YMA President Lalhmachhuana, General Secretary Prof. Malsawmliana, police officers, and media representatives. The visit underscored the administration’s dedication to maintaining order during the festivities.





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