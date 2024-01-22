On the occasion of the 53rd Mizoram Police Raising Day, state Home Minister, K. Sapdanga on Monday launched and flagged off four Mobile Forensic Vans to be deployed at Aizawl, Lunglei, Champhai and Kolasib Districts, from the courtyard of Arya Mess, Police Headquarters, Khatla. The Forensic Vans were procured under "Assistance to States of Modernization of Police."

Three (3) Vans are of Basic Model, costing Rs. 44,99,999 each and one (1) is of Higher Model and cost Rs. 82,53,482 (Total cost - Rs. 217,53, 479) and all are equipped with General Investigation Kit, Narcotic Detection Kit, Explosive Detection Kit, DNA Collection & Sexual Assault Kit and other important tools.

In a special function held at G.S. Arya Mess, PHQ, Hon'ble Home Minister also distributed various police awards and recognition to:

1) Champhai PS - 4th Rank holder of Best Police Station in the country in the Annual Ranking of Police Stations for 2023),

2) C/257 Amos P.C. Malsawmzuala of Lawngtlai DEF - Individual Award for Significant Contribution in the Implementation of the CCTNS/ICJS Project for the year 2023,

3) Aizawl District Police - Best District in CCTNS Project; and

4) Inspr. R.K. Rosangliana of CID(SB) - Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalata Padak 2023 (recognition of exceptional performance in the field of intelligence by MHA).

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that police department has been the focus of the media in recent past, which is a clear indication of the work put in together as a team. He said that the task to bring good change will not be an easy one, but must strive even if it is very daunting.

The Home Minister also urged police officers to prove to the world at large that they are worthy of the uniforms that they wear and reiterated that there is no one else, who can curb illegal activities in the state and all must work together to check these illegal activities that are bringing a bad name for the state.

He stated that he witnessed the shortage of force personnel at each and every border outposts and districts/units in his recent visits, and stressed that while more than 4000 vacant posts in the force cannot be filled up immediately due to financial constraints of the state government, he emphasized that the 8000 serving personnel may be utilized effectively and optimally, by adhering to proper allocation of staff, entitlements and privileges, strictly following existing rules/manuals as well as recent orders/instructions from Home Department.

He also encouraged and advised police officers to maintain good discipline, and said that bad practices happening in other states will not be possible in Mizoram. He also felt sympathy for many police personnel who lost their lives due to substance abuse and chronic alcoholism and urged senior police officers to take the mission forward to eradicate drug addiction and chronic alcoholism among our force personnel.

The event was attended by DGP, ADGP, all IGPs, DIGs, AIGs, SPs from all Districts and Units, Commandants of Mizoram Armed Police Battalions (MAP), India Reserve Battalions (RBN).

The Mizoram Home Minister was also accompanied by Home Commissioner and other officials from Home Department.