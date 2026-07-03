Mizoram home minister stresses effective implementation of new criminal laws

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga on July 3 said the success of India's three new criminal laws will depend on how effectively they are understood and implemented by law enforcement agencies.

Addressing a state-level conference-cum-joint refresher course on the new criminal laws in Aizawl, Sapdanga said the reforms are designed to modernise the country's criminal justice system and address emerging threats, including organised crime and technology-enabled offences.

He said the new legal framework aims to create a more citizen-centric, efficient and responsive justice system capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly changing society.

"The rise of organised crime and cyber-enabled offences demands a criminal justice system that is better equipped, technology-driven and capable of delivering timely justice," Sapdanga said.

The minister said the legislation places emphasis on strengthening institutional capacity and infrastructure, promoting the use of science and technology in investigations, and ensuring quicker delivery of justice while safeguarding the rights of citizens.

He, however, noted that the effectiveness of the reforms would ultimately depend on how well the laws are understood by the public and interpreted and enforced by law enforcement agencies.

Sapdanga urged police personnel, judicial officers and other stakeholders to make full use of the training programme to improve their understanding of the new legal provisions and enhance coordination in their implementation to build a stronger criminal justice system.

The conference was organised jointly by the Mizoram government, the Mizoram State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) and the Judicial Academy, Assam. It focused on the three new criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).