The Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga has warned the Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU) that Plying permit holders issued by the State Transport Authority are requested to review their commitment to comply with the STA order; and stated that if they failed to comply to their commitment, the Government has no reason to keep validating their permit.

Transport department officials and police department officials today held a meeting with the Home Minister and stated that even if the MCVU do not call off their strike, arrangements will be made to ease public transport.

Sapdanga stated that SPs in each district will arrange for as many police personnel as possible to be on duty and detail Batallion personnel as required, and that the Mizoram State Transport buses will ply throughout the city in place of city buses.

He added that other public transporters who do not support the strike will be provided with security measures; and if the MCVU goes ahead with the strike, all two wheelers and four-wheeler taxis will be allowed to ply Aizawl without following the odd-even number rule.

It is also worth mentioning that despite the MCVU plan for a strike, the number of transport association who do not want to support the strike is increasing. The following public transport associations will not be joining the strike-

1. All Mizoram Petroleum Dealers Association.

2. Mizoram Taxi Association

3. Petroleum Entrepreneur & Transporter Union Mizoram

4. Mizoram Truck Driver Association

5. Mizoram Oil Tanker Driver Association

6. Mizoram Indane Driver Welfare

7. All Mizoram Commercial Tripper Association (Owners & Drivers)

8. Champhai District Auto Rickshaw Owners Association