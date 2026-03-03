Mizoram home minister warns refugees against illegal trade activities

K Sapdanga on March 2 informed the state Assembly that some refugees taking shelter in Mizoram have been found engaging in illegal commercial activities, with certain individuals already facing serious legal action.

Responding during an ongoing budget session, Sapdanga stated that while the government has not received official reports of large-scale violations, there is credible information that a section of refugees has been conducting small businesses in contravention of the law. Authorities are actively investigating these cases, and in several instances, individuals are facing criminal proceedings depending on the nature of the goods involved.

Providing an update on the biometric enrolment drive, the minister said 26,381 refugees from Myanmar have been enrolled as of February 5, while 1,974 people are yet to complete registration.

Mizoram currently hosts over 38,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, in addition to internally displaced persons from Manipur. A majority of the Myanmar nationals belong to the Chin tribe, which shares ethnic ties with the Mizos. Refugees from Bangladesh largely hail from the Chittagong Hill Tracts region, while members of the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar community from Manipur arrived following ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023.

Sapdanga said that although the government has proposed designated relief camps or settlements, implementation has been difficult. He noted that refugees are scattered across the state and cannot always remain in one place due to livelihood challenges.

The minister reiterated that while Mizoram continues to extend humanitarian support, all residents, including refugees, must adhere to the law.