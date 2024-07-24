In response to a formal request from the Government of Mizoram, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has authorized the disbursement of Rs 5 crore for the procurement of rice intended for displaced individuals in the state. The allocation was confirmed through an office memorandum issued on July 18, 2024.

Under Secretary Prem Parkash issued the memorandum, detailing the request from the Mizoram government for provisions to support approximately 45,000 displaced persons affected by natural disasters, social upheavals, and political disturbances. This funding aims to mitigate the hardships faced by these vulnerable populations.

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has publicly expressed its approval of the central government’s financial support, highlighting the importance of this aid in alleviating the plight of disaster victims and refugees. The ZPM General Headquarters extended its gratitude to both the Chief Minister and the central authorities, acknowledging the commitment to addressing the immediate needs of those impacted.

In their press release, the ZPM emphasized the Mizoram Government's dedication to supporting disaster victims and refugees and expressed pride in the collaborative efforts of both state and central governments to provide timely assistance.

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