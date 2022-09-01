Mizoram is taking real efforts to create a strong and effective framework for preventing the misuse of press IDs and press stickers.

A meeting was held regarding the rise of misusing PRESS IDs and stickers in Mizoram. The meeting was chaired by Commissioner & Secretary, Home Department H. Lalengmawia.

DIG (CID), Deputy Commissioner, Aizawl District, Director, Information & Public Relations, Superintendent of Police, Aizawl District, Superintendent of Police (Traffic), and Mizoram Journalist Association Office Bearers attended the meeting.

It has been mentioned in the meeting that several persons are using fake PRESS IDs and PRESS stickers to avail of press/media benefits. The government is taking this matter seriously and steps will be taken strictly.