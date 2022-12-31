The Northeastern state of Mizoram will host a G20 meeting in March 2023 next year. According to reports, the state government has already constituted a core committee to oversee preparedness for the event.

The panel under the chairmanship of Home Commissioner H Lalengmawia will supervise and monitor all arrangements for the meeting, to be held on March 2, Chief Secretary Renu Sharma said.

Various sub-committees have also been set up for the “milestone” event, she said.

India on December 1 formally assumed the Presidency of G-20 grouping for the period of one year. The Group of 20 is a premier forum comprising world’s advanced and developing economies, as well as the European Union, which meets every year to discuss global issues. India’s start of the presidency is marked by several people-centric activities. 100 monuments will be lit up across the country with the G-20 logo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India’s G-20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive. In an op-ed, published in several newspapers today, the Prime Minister said, India’s G-20 presidency will work to promote this universal sense of oneness and hence India's theme is One Earth, One Family, One Future. He said, this is not just a slogan but it takes into account recent changes in human circumstances, which we have collectively failed to appreciate.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.