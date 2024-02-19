Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Monday inaugurated the Khelo India University Games men's football tournament organized by SAI at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Mualpui.

At his inaugural speech, Hmar welcomed the footballers and their teams from various parts of India and stated that the Mizoram men's football tournament is one of the sports disciplines under the Khelo India University Games.

He further stated that football is not only a sport, but also a source of income for many youngsters, and encouraged the university student footballers to do their utmost best and hone their skills to achieve success not only at the national but also international level through their skills.



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Mizoram will host the football tournament, while the rest of North East states will host various other disciplines.

Six teams will compete in men's football, unfortunately, Mizoram University is not included.

Group A:-

1. Punjabi University, Patiala.

2. GuruNanak Dev University, Amritsar.

3. University of Calicut, Kerala and

4. University of Calcutta.

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Group B:-

1. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam

2. Adams University.

3. Shivaji University and

4. University of Kerala.