A national workshop aimed at promoting financial empowerment through artificial intelligence (AI) was launched today at Mizoram University, focusing on technology-led economic inclusion in remote tribal areas.

Organised jointly by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, Mizoram University, and the Innovation and Bio-Inspired Technology Foundation (IBITF) of IIT Bhilai, the two-day event brings together researchers, government officials, and industry experts to explore AI’s role in strengthening financial systems in the Northeast.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Governor of Mizoram, who also serves as the Chief Rector of the university. A key highlight of the event was the release of a booklet outlining entrepreneurship support projects under the DST’s Tribal Area Sub Plan Scheme.

Eleven AI-driven financial technology projects are currently underway in Mizoram—six at Mizoram University and five at NIT Mizoram—under the implementation support of IIT Bhilai. These initiatives are part of 36 projects deployed across the Northeast to address financial inclusion using AI.

The Governor emphasised the importance of equipping professionals with the necessary skills to use AI for public benefit. He described the initiative as a response to the lack of access to traditional financial services in remote regions, noting that AI can bridge that gap and support employment generation and local entrepreneurship.

He also highlighted the significance of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), which enabled the creation of a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bhilai, now serving as a base for these regional fintech projects.

Among the initiatives showcased was a project from NIT Mizoram: the Economic Optimisation Platform for Public Transport System for Mizoram. The team is developing a mobile app in collaboration with the state’s Transport Department to offer online booking services for taxis and auto-rickshaws, potentially improving public transport access across the state.

The opening ceremony featured remarks from workshop coordinator Prof Ajoy Kumar Khan and included participation from senior officials and academics such as MZU Vice Chancellor Dibakar Chandra Deka, ICT Secretary Amit Sharma, Transport Director Lalrammawia, and IBITF Chief Technical Officer Vishnu Vaibhav Dwivedi.

The event aims to foster collaboration between academia, government, and industry to drive digital transformation in underserved regions.