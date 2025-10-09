Mizoram hosts two-day training to bolster wildlife crime investigation skills

A two-day Capacity Building Training on Wildlife Crime Investigation concluded on Wednesday at the Forest Training School, Bethlehem Vengthlang, Aizawl, marking a significant step in strengthening inter-departmental coordination between the Mizoram Forest and Police Departments in tackling wildlife-related offences.

The training, held on October 8 and 9, was jointly organised by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Eastern Region, Kolkata, and the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (EF&CC), Mizoram, as part of the 71st Wildlife Week celebration.

The programme was inaugurated under the chairmanship of Ravi Horo, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Mizoram, while Agni Mitra, Conservator of Forests (Planning), addressed the inaugural session.

A total of 35 officers—including 27 from the Forest Department and 8 from the Police Department—participated in the training. The sessions were conducted by expert resource persons from WCCB, including Abhijit Roy Chowdhury, Additional Director (Eastern Region); Samir Majumder, Senior Government Advocate; Shahbaaz Hussain, Senior Consultant, Ministry of Home Affairs; and Koushik Mondal, Wildlife Inspector, WCCB.

The comprehensive training covered critical aspects of illegal wildlife trade in India, with particular focus on the Northeast region, known for its rich biodiversity and vulnerable wildlife corridors. Participants received hands-on guidance on enforcement mechanisms under The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as well as legal procedures for handling wildlife crime cases in courts.

On the concluding day, an interactive feedback session provided a platform for participants to share insights and recommendations. Abhijit Roy Chowdhury, who delivered the closing remarks, appreciated the active participation of the officers and the growing synergy between the Forest and Police Departments.

He further urged both departments to sustain their collaborative efforts in intelligence sharing, investigation, and prosecution, highlighting that inter-agency cooperation is essential for dismantling wildlife trafficking networks operating across the region.