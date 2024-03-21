Mizoram became the vibrant hub of youth engagement as it played host to the National Council of Young Men’s Christian Association in India (NCYI) - National Youth Assembly 2024. With the resonant theme of ‘SEEDS TO BLOSSOMS: CULTIVATING HOPE AND LOVE IN SOLIDARITY,’ the assembly unfolded at Reiek, Mizoram, from March 15th to 17th, 2024. Over 100 delegates from various corners of the nation convened, infusing the serene landscape with energy and enthusiasm.

Vincent George, President of NCYI, adorned the occasion with his presence alongside other dignitaries such as Rev. B. Asher Noah, Executive Secretary of the Commission on Youth Concerns, National Council of Churches in India, Nagpur, who delivered the keynote address.

The assembly comprised enlightening sessions aimed at nurturing empathy and fostering hope amidst uncertainty. Rev. Dr. Lalchungnunga, Former Principal of Mizoram Christian College, led the session on ‘Sowing Seeds of Empathy,’ while Rev. Zosangliana Colney Zosang Colney, Principal of English Congregation School, delved into ‘Cultivating Hope in Uncertain Times.’

The morning devotional was guided by Rev. Dr. Laldinpuia Rodawla, Associate Pastor of Providence Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, N. Carolina, USA. Participants also indulged in outdoor camp activities and games under the leadership of Joe RZ Thanga, Member of the National Youth Empowerment Committee, NCYI, and savored the warmth of campfire orchestrated by Bhen Samson, Regional Secretary of the North India Region of YMCAs.

Moreover, the event marked the inauguration of two new YMCA branches in Mizoram - Reiek YMCA and Champhai YMCA, further expanding the network of youth engagement in the region.