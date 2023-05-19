Mizoram witnessed a remarkable display of academic achievements as the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) 2023 on May 19. With an overall pass percentage of 78.66 percent, the students' hard work and dedication paid off, reflecting their commitment to excellence.

In a noteworthy trend, boys outshone girls in the HSSLC results across Mizoram. The pass percentage among male students stood at an impressive 79.89 percent, while female students achieved a commendable 77.67 percent, highlighting the academic prowess of the male students in the state.

Among the standout performers, Vanlaldika, a commerce student from St. Paul's Higher Secondary School in Aizawl, secured the highest score of 473 out of a total of 500 marks. Vanlaldika's exceptional achievement not only showcases his personal excellence but also highlights the nurturing educational environment provided by Mizoram's esteemed institutions.

According to the MBSE report, a total of 14,091 students appeared for the HSSLC examination. The results reflected a strong performance across the different streams, with a pass percentage of 78.34 percent in the arts stream, 77.69 percent in the science stream, and an impressive 86.50 percent in the commerce stream. The diversity of academic pursuits indicates the well-rounded education offered by the state's schools.

The distribution of divisions among the successful candidates was as follows: 809 students achieved Distinction, 3,451 secured First Division, 4,268 attained Second Division, and 2,556 obtained Third Division. The results emphasize the overall competence and dedication exhibited by the students during the examination.

Notably, the top three students in each stream were acknowledged for their exceptional performances. In the arts stream, Rodinpuia Ralte from Home Missions School in Aizawl secured the highest score of 469 marks, followed by Lalawmpuii from Synod Higher Secondary School and Zomuanpuii from St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, both achieving 461 and 458 marks, respectively.

In the science stream, Jonathan Lalhruaitluanga from St. Joseph Higher Secondary School claimed the top spot with 458 marks, accompanied by Lalnunmawia from St. Joseph Higher Secondary School and Lydia Chingbiaki from Synod Higher Secondary School, scoring 456 and 455 marks respectively. Kenneth Remlalfaka from St. Joseph Higher Secondary School also secured 455 marks.

In the commerce stream, Vanlaldika from St. Paul's Higher Secondary School excelled with an impressive score of 473 marks. Aaron Chhetri from St. Paul's Higher Secondary School achieved 456 marks, while Vanlalchhanchhuaha from Oikos Higher Secondary School, H. Lalrintluanga, and Lalrinsanga, both from St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, all secured 455 marks.