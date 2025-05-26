The Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department seized over 2 kgs of heroin and over 9 kgs of methamphetamine at Aizawl over two days.

In a joint operation with the Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS) of the Central Young Mizo Association, the Excise & Narcotics Department on Sunday seized 549 grams of heroin from the possession of C. Lalramnunmawii (37) of Aizawl’s Chanmari West and Lalnunmawia (35) of Tuikual North.

Following up on their seizure over the weekend, the joint team on Monday further recovered 1.549 kgs of heroin and 9.817 kgs of methamphetamine at Aizawl’s Luangmual Industrial Complex, and seized a TATA Yodha bearing Regn No. MZ01 AB-4110, which was used for the transportation of the contraband items along with two mobile phones.



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The joint team, during their operation on Sunday and Monday in total seized 2.98 kgs of heroin and 9.817 kgs of methamphetamine. The two individuals were booked under The Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and were sent to the Special Court (NDPS Act), Aizawl District today.

Between January and May 26 of this year, the Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department had made the following seizure-

1. Heroin - 26.415 kgs

2. Ganja - 132.983 kgs

3. Opium - 945.000 grams

4. Cough Syrup - 1,748 Phials

5. Alprazolam - 23,572 tablets

6. Tramadol - 2,033 tablets

7. Methamphetamine- 67.179 kgs

8. Crystal Meth- 48.061 kgs