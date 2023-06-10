Assam Rifles on June 9 recovered 350 ammunition in Champhai's Zotlang area of Mizoram, said an official statement by Assam Rifles.



The operation was carried out by a team of COB Champhai, Assam Rifles based on specific information.

''During the operation, 351 rounds of 7.62mm Amn were recovered (from a vehicle plying from Zokhawthar to Aizawl) which were hidden under the driver seat tactically concealed inside a black polythene bag, suspected to be moving from across the border towards Manipur,'' the statement added.

It further said that the recovered consignment has been handed over to the Police station, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Also read: Mizoram's internally displaced persons from Manipur crosses 10,000 mark