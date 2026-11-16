The Mizoram government has identified 129 drug hotspots across the state and intensified measures to curb narcotics trafficking, officials said on November 16.

Of the hotspots identified so far, 83 were detected by the Mizoram Police and 46 by the Excise and Narcotics Department, they said.

The developments were discussed at a meeting of the State-Level Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Aizawl, which reviewed action taken on decisions made at its previous meeting.

The meeting stressed the need for more vigilant and coordinated enforcement in view of the changing methods and routes adopted by drug traffickers, officials said.

Joint interrogation teams comprising personnel from the Mizoram Police, the Excise and Narcotics Department and a central agency have also been formed at the state and district levels.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has notified pregabalin under the stricter Schedule H1 category with effect from Monday, following its reclassification by the Centre.

The move makes a valid prescription mandatory for its sale. Pharmacies have also been directed to maintain separate records of its sale and distribution, officials said.