Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police during a joint operation on February 12 seized 300 bags of dry areca nuts and 150 bags of green areca in the general area of Melbuk under Champhai district.

The consignment weighing a total of 36,000 kg is estimated to cost Rs 2.52 crore in the international market.

A combined team of Assam Rifles with representatives of the state police department in Champhai, based on specific information carried out a joint operation and recovered the consignment from three trucks bearing numbers MZ 01J 0662, MZ 01F 1037 and MZ 01J 3381.

Three persons have been detained in connection to the incident identified as Lalnuntluanga (39), a resident of Hunver Veng, Aizawl, Lalruatkima (40), a resident of Kolasib and Malsawmtlaunga (30), resident of Aizawl.

Further probe into the incident is underway while necessary legal proceedings have been initiated against the detainees.

In an earlier incident, Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai recovered 512 bags of Areca nuts valued at Rs 2.51 crore in the general area of Ruantlang Tiau River Road, Champhai, on February 7, 2024.

The operation was conducted by a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force based on specific intelligence.

The entire consignment, worth Rs. 2,51,65,000 (Rupees Two Crore fifty-one lakh and sixty-five thousand only), was seized and handed over to the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Also read: Mizoram: Illegal areca nuts worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Champhai district