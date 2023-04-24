In a successful crackdown on the illegal trade of areca nuts, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized Rs 2.7 crore worth of illegal areca nuts on April 24 from Mizoram’s Champhai district.

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police carried out a joint operation based on specific inputs and seized the entire consignment.

Meanwhile, the seized consignment has been handed over to Customs Department in Champhai district.

It needs mention here, Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles have been carrying out several operations against illegal areca nut smuggling and drug trafficking in the state. In one such successful crackdown, security forces apprehended one social media influencer and seized 1.46 kg of illegal drugs worth Rs 3 crore from his possession.

Also read : Mizoram: Social Media influencer held on charges of drug trafficking, 1.46 kg of drugs seized