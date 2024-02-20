In a successful operation carried out by Assam rifles and Customs Preventive Force of Mizoram, a total of 114 bags of Areca nuts were recovered in general area of Mualkawi under Champhai district of the state on February 17.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles along with Customs Preventive Force (Mizoram) and the bags of areca nuts were seized. The net worth of the seized consignment is estimated to be Rs 63.84 lakh.

Earlier, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police during a joint operation on February 12 seized 300 bags of dry areca nuts and 150 bags of green areca in the general area of Melbuk under Champhai district.

The consignment weighing a total of 36,000 kg is estimated to cost Rs 2.52 crore in the international market.

A combined team of Assam Rifles with representatives of the state police department in Champhai, based on specific information carried out a joint operation and recovered the consignment from three trucks bearing numbers MZ 01J 0662, MZ 01F 1037 and MZ 01J 3381.

Three persons have been detained in connection to the incident identified as Lalnuntluanga (39), a resident of Hunver Veng, Aizawl, Lalruatkima (40), a resident of Kolasib and Malsawmtlaunga (30), resident of Aizawl.

Further probe into the incident is underway while necessary legal proceedings have been initiated against the detainees.

Also read: Mizoram: Illegal areca nuts worth Rs 2.52 crore seized during joint operation in Champhai district