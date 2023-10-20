In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Customs recovered contraband including foreign-origin cigarettes and liquor worth Rs 11.62 lakh from the Zokhawthar-Melbuk road, in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The recovery included 7 cases and 22 packets of cigarettes, 47 cases of beer, and 13.5 cases of soju. The operation was carried out based on specific information.

The seized items have been handed over to Customs Preventive Force Champhai for further legal action.