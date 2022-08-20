The Indian Medical Association, Mizoram branch today protested the assault of their fellow doctor in his own clinic by wearing a black badge at work.

According to CCTV footage that has gone viral, on August 17, a woman was seen attacking and hitting the doctor on duty in his private clinic. The lady was identified as Milari Chhangte, who is the only daughter of current Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

The doctor attacked by the CM's daughter was also identified as Dr. Zonuna (Dermatologist), a popular skin specialist based in Aizawl, Mizoram.

The Mizoram Branch of the Indian Medical Association, in their statement, strongly condemned the assault of their fellow doctor in his working place. They also demanded the enactment of the Mizoram Protection of Medical Service Personnel and Medical Service Institution (Prevention of Violence and Damage of Loss of Property Act), drafted and submitted to the government by the association earlier.

On the other hand, the CM's son Ramthansiama issued a public apology on behalf of his sister immediately after the incident, stating that his sister was stressed after she injured her forehead the previous day and was unable to sleep as she feared a scar in her forehead and was trying to consult the skin specialist but could not wait for her turn due to her stress.

Also, the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, issued a written apology today asking for an apology to the public and, in particular, to Doctor Zonuna and his family.

In his letter, the Chief Minister also stated his understanding of the Indian Medical Association, Mizoram Branch protest and stated that their stand is completely acceptable. He also extended his gratitude to the doctor and his family for understanding the situation and graciously welcoming him and his wife into their house, where they had gone for an apology for the third time.

The Indian Dental Association (IDA) Mizoram State Branch and Mizoram AYUSH Doctors' Association (MADA) have also issued a separate statement in support of the Indian Medical Association, Mizoram branch’s protest over the assault inflicted upon Doctor Zonuna.