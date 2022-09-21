Mizoram will implement prepaid smart power metres in December as part of the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), officials stated on September 20.

The state power department has already started the process of replacing conventional postpaid power metres with prepaid smart metres in order to increase operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

The department has received around Rs 170 crore from the Centre for the installation of prepaid smart metres, which will be used by all users throughout the state beginning in December.

The government has asked users to pay their bills on time and to alter their contractual load based on their overall usage during peak hours.

According to regulators, prepaid smart metres must be maintained in open areas in order to get a signal.

Once the prepaid system is in place, the process of disconnecting and rejoining would be handled by control centres, and consumers will be able to recharge based on their needs.

The prepaid system will reduce the manpower required for billing, and is expected to reduce billing errors and power loss, and increase revenue, they added.