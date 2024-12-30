The Mizoram government has yet to commence the biometric enrolment process for over 30,000 Myanmar refugees in the state, despite the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extending the deadline to the end of this month.

Home department officials revealed that the delay is due to the format of forms provided by the MHA, which were originally designed for deporting illegal foreigners.

“The forms supplied by the MHA are unsuitable for collecting biometric data of Myanmar refugees, as they are meant for deportation purposes,” a senior home department official said. The official emphasized that using these forms contradicts the assurances given by Home Minister Amit Shah to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma earlier this year. Shah had assured that no Myanmar refugee in Mizoram would be deported until peace is restored in the neighbouring country.

The state home department had returned the forms to the MHA months ago, citing their unsuitability. However, the central government has yet to issue revised forms or further communication.



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In the meantime, the Mizoram government has collected biographic data, including profiles, for nearly all refugees, even those who have returned to Myanmar. However, temporary identity cards remain pending for a small number of refugees.

According to official data, Mizoram is currently hosting 32,794 Myanmar refugees. Of these, 16,892 are residing in 127 relief camps across seven districts, while 15,902 are staying outside the camps. The refugee population includes 10,002 males, 10,340 females, and 12,452 children.

The delay in biometric enrolment raises concerns about the refugees' access to resources and long-term documentation. Authorities await further directions from the central government to proceed with the enrolment process.