Mizoram has ushered in a new era by electing the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) to power, breaking the stronghold of the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) for the first time in 36 years. Led by former IPS officer Lalduhoma, the ZPM secured an impressive victory by clinching 27 out of the 40 assembly seats, dethroning the incumbent MNF government led by Zoramthanga.

The ZPM's triumph signifies a paradigm shift from the longstanding bipolar political landscape, where the Congress and MNF took turns in governing Mizoram since 1987. Lalduhoma, assuming the role of Chief Minister, marks a departure from the alternating leadership of Lal Thanhawla from the Congress and Zoramthanga from the MNF.

In the November 7 polls, the MNF, which held 26 seats in the 2018 assembly elections, faced a significant setback, securing only 10 seats. The ZPM's rise was evident earlier in March, sweeping the Lunglei Municipal Council elections with a clean sweep of all 11 seats.

The political transformation in Mizoram is not limited to the electoral arena. The state also witnessed with multifaceted challenges throughout the year. The capture of several Myanmar military bases by the People's Defence Force in November resulted in over 5,000 refugees seeking shelter in Mizoram. Additionally, 104 Myanmarese soldiers sought refuge in the state but were repatriated by the Indian Army.

The ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur triggered an influx of internally displaced people (IDPs) to Mizoram. Over 12,000 IDPs from Manipur, joining the existing refugee population, added to Mizoram's humanitarian challenges.

Furthermore, the border dispute with Assam continued to be a focal point in state politics. Mizoram, in January, submitted its claim for 62 villages on disputed territory to Assam. The region, plagued by a historical border disagreement, has been a constant concern.

In a diplomatic spotlight, Mizoram hosted the B20 meeting of the G20 summit in March, attracting 80 delegates from India and 17 countries to Aizawl. The state assembly also adopted a resolution opposing the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Mizoram.