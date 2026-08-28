Mizoram in talks with IOCL to set up oil depot, plans to resume gas exploration

The Mizoram government is in talks with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to set up an oil depot in the state and plans to resume oil and natural gas exploration, officials said on Friday, August 28.

Several locations have been explored for the proposed depot, but IOCL is yet to take a final decision, they said.

The state government also plans to resume oil and natural gas exploration, particularly in the Meidum area of Kolasib district in northern Mizoram, where an assessment is underway to determine whether commercially viable quantities of natural gas can be extracted, officials said.

Exploratory drilling has been proposed at Hortoki near Meidum, and several preparatory steps have already been completed, they said.

A bridge over the Chhimluang river connecting Meidum with Hortoki was completed by the state Public Works Department in 2025, facilitating access to the proposed drilling site.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has sought an extension of the validity of the exploration block from the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to enable drilling of the proposed well, officials said.

To expedite the process, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has written to the Central government, urging it to allow drilling work to commence at the earliest, they said.