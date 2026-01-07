Mizoram inaugurates 2-day ‘Tlaizawng Paradise’ tourism event in Saitual

Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama on January 6, inaugurated a two-day tourism event titled ‘Tlaizawng Paradise’ at Phuaibuang village in Saitual district, aimed at promoting tourism, boosting the local economy, and encouraging conservation of natural resources.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, Lalbiakzama said the event was organised to attract tourists by highlighting the natural beauty and rich biodiversity of Phuaibuang and its surrounding areas. He emphasised that unity and cooperation among local communities were key to the sustainable growth of tourism in the state.

A major highlight of the event is the cherry blossom, locally known as ‘Tlaizawng’, which blooms in Phuaibuang and nearby regions, drawing visitors during the season.

The two-day programme features several adventure tourism activities, including cave exploration, mountain hiking, and mass angling. Officials said around 600 participants took part in a mega angling event held in the Tuivai river near Phuaibuang village on January 6.

In addition, local handicraft and handloom products are being showcased at the Phuaibuang playground, alongside cultural and musical performances, providing a platform for local artisans and artists to display their work.

Officials said the event is expected to promote eco-tourism while creating livelihood opportunities for the local population.