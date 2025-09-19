Mizoram inaugurates additional district and sessions court in Serchhip

Mizoram is grappling with a rising tide of drug-related offences and child sexual abuse cases, Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma said on September 19, emphasising the urgent need to strengthen the state’s judicial infrastructure.

Addressing the inauguration of the Additional District & Sessions Judge Circuit Court at Serchhip, Lalduhoma highlighted that drug trafficking continues to be a major concern, particularly in the Serchhip district, which shares a border with Myanmar. He said law enforcement agencies are working intensively to contain the flow of narcotics.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the increasing number of child abuse cases underscores the necessity of having a higher court within the district to ensure faster and specialised access to justice.

The Serchhip Circuit Court was announced by the state government on November 25, 2024, under the jurisdiction of the Additional District & Sessions Judge-II, Aizawl. Operational delays occurred due to staff shortages and inadequate courtroom facilities. Court proceedings had started through video conferencing in June 2025, and with the completion of a dedicated courtroom, the court is now fully functional, allowing residents to access higher judicial services locally.

Since the Separation of Judiciary was implemented in Mizoram in 2006, the Serchhip District Court has gradually expanded its capacity. Previously, session trials such as murder, narcotics, POCSO, rape, and anticipatory bail petitions could not be heard locally. The inauguration of the Circuit Court now enables such cases to be tried within the district itself. Pi Julie Lalrinzami, Additional District & Sessions Judge-II, Aizawl, has been appointed as the presiding Circuit Judge.

The ceremony was attended by Justice Marli Vankung of the Gauhati High Court, District & Sessions Judge Pi Helen Dawngliani, Secretary of the Law & Judicial Department Pu Thanglianmang Guite, Deputy Commissioner Pu Paul L. Khuma, Superintendent of Police Pu Gavit Gogna, senior judicial officials, court staff, and members of the Serchhip Bar Association. The function concluded with a vote of thanks by Chief Judicial Magistrate Pi Lalrochami Ralte.