Mizoram: Incumbent state government sets aside Rs 150 crore for purchase of identified crops, clearing Healthcare bills

Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma held his first meeting with the top officials of his two departments - Finance and Planning & Programme Implementation at his office Chamber.

After discussing with the officials, the Chief Minister announced his decision to earmark a sum of Rs. 110 crores for the purchase of identified four crops under the new government policy.



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It was also decided to set aside Rs. 40 crores for payment of pending healthcare bills.

In this meeting, the issue of late payment of tribal scholarships to students in the past and previous years was also discussed. In this connection, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to come up with a mechanism to avoid late payments.

He also advised the officials to reflect the exact financial position of the state in their next financial budget preparation.