Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Vinay Kumar on October 17 met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampti at the Raj Bhavan and discussed some important topics.

''Discussed certain topics that are important for Mizoram,'' said an official statement from the Raj Bhavan.

In a separate meeting, the Indian Ambassador to Slovakia Vanlalhuma also met the Governor on the day and discussed issues relating to the state.

They also discussed various big projects in Mizoram, like the Railway Line Construction project and also the KMMTTP-Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, which is a US$484 million project connecting the eastern Indian seaport of Kolkata with Sittwe seaport in Rakhine State, Myanmar.



The two senior ambassadors to India also met state chief minister Zoramthanga in his office chamber.

During the meeting with Zoramthanga, the ambassadors discussed the relationship between India and neighbouring countries like Myanmar.

Both Ambassadors have returned to India for the Indian Ambassador Conference, which is scheduled to be held on October 20–22, 2022.