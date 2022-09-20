Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), Mizoram Information Commission (MIC) met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan, on September 20. Zorammawia, Information Commissioner, MIC was also present in the meeting.



In his interaction with the Governor, Lalnunmawia, CIC gave a short but detailed briefing on the implementation of Suo Moto disclosures by state departments as per Section 4 of the Right To Information (RTI) Act.



He also shared the improvement of RTI activities and the increase in application since the implementation of RTI Online, Mizoram.



Haribabu Kambhampati shared his appreciation of how the RTI activities are improving in Mizoram due to the effort given by the new CIC and his office.



He also urged the MIC to increase the RTI awareness campaign. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, RTI Week had not been observed in the state for 2 years.

This year, the MIC will be organizing RTI Week commencing on 6th October. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will grace the event as the Chief Guest.