Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta called on Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma at his office on June 3.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed a range of infrastructure initiatives, including the ongoing construction of the Silchar-Aizawl 4-lane highway. The proposal for rigid pavement in Mizoram and the development of strategic roads also featured prominently in the discussions.

Both leaders spoke on the importance of enhancing road connectivity to boost economic activities and improve access in the region.

Following this meeting, Ajay Tamta visited Hnahthial District to inspect key development projects. He closely examined the construction progress of the Samagra Shiksha funded Higher Secondary School and the NESIDS funded District Hospital, both of which are vital for improving education and healthcare facilities in the region.

At the Higher Secondary School, the Minister reviewed the Science and Commerce stream buildings. The District Education Officer, H. Sangthanga, informed him that the Science stream classrooms are complete, while the Commerce stream building is about 60 percent finished. Shri Ajay Tamta asked questions to ensure that the work was proceeding without obstacles.

Next, the Minister visited the ongoing construction of the 50-bed District Hospital. He toured the wards and checked on the hospital’s needs and progress. This hospital, funded under the North Eastern States Infrastructure Development Scheme, aims to provide better medical care to the people of Hnahthial.

After these inspections, Ajay Tamta participated in an interaction and review session at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall, chaired by Zothanmawia Khiangte, Additional Deputy Commissioner. R. Vanlalruata, Sub-Divisional Officer, presented details on various central government schemes being implemented in Hnahthial District. The session included discussions between the Minister and department officials about progress and challenges in these programs.