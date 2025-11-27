Mizoram: INTACH Lunglei Chapter inaugurated to bolster heritage protection

Mizoram Art & Culture Minister C. Lalsawivunga on Thursday inaugurated the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Lunglei Chapter at the Lunglei Convention Centre, marking a significant boost to heritage preservation efforts in southern Mizoram. This becomes the second INTACH chapter in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the new chapter would play a crucial role in safeguarding the cultural heritage, traditional practices, and historical sites of Lunglei district. He noted that INTACH has been instrumental in protecting the 81 State Protected Monuments notified under the Mizoram Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites & Remains Act, 2001. He also recalled the organisation’s contribution in securing national recognition for sites such as Kawtchhuah Ropui, Ralven Puk, and Lungphun Ropui as Monuments of National Importance.

Lalsawivunga highlighted ongoing government initiatives to trace the roots of Mizo history through the recently formed ‘Hnam Ṭobul Zawn Chhuah’ Committee. He urged the newly established Lunglei Chapter to work in close coordination with the state to protect heritage sites and instil cultural values among young people.

The inaugural programme began with a welcome address by Rev. Dr F. Sangvela, who now serves as the Convener of the Lunglei Chapter. INTACH Mizoram Chapter Member Secretary Lalramthanga also spoke, while Chapter Secretary JC Vanlal Hmuaka presented a detailed report on the formation of the unit and its future activities. The chapter currently has 40 members.

The event was attended by Lunglei West MLA T. Lalhlimpuia, officials and members of INTACH’s state and district units, government representatives, and students from Government Leitlangpui High School and Government Electric Veng High School. Cultural performances were presented by the Mizo Cultural Artists’ Association (MCAA) Sub-Headquarters, Lunglei. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks from Executive Committee Member C. Lalhmingmuana.