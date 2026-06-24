Mizoram intensifying reforms to improve ease of doing business: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday, June 24, said the state government is accelerating regulatory reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, attracting investment and creating employment opportunities.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said the compliance reduction and deregulation reforms programme is a key component of the government's efforts to strengthen the state's economy and create a more business-friendly environment.

According to the Chief Minister, the initiative focuses on reducing unnecessary regulations, simplifying administrative procedures and promoting governance based on trust between the government and citizens. The reforms are also intended to encourage entrepreneurship, facilitate investment and support economic growth.

Lalduhoma said Mizoram had already taken steps to improve public service delivery through the implementation of the Right to Public Service Act, which became operational in 2015.

During the first phase of the programme, implemented between February and December 2025, the state introduced a series of measures aimed at regulatory simplification, digital governance and improved access to government services. As part of these efforts, around 40 online portals were developed to reduce the need for citizens to visit government offices in person.

The Chief Minister said Mizoram was ranked 12th among Indian states in an assessment conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), attributing the performance to the state's reform initiatives.

He said the Centre launched the second phase of the programme in January this year with a greater emphasis on reviewing and modernising existing laws, regulations and administrative procedures.

Of the 23 priority reform areas identified for Mizoram, proposals related to the power, environment, tourism, healthcare and education sectors have already received approval from the Centre, he added.

The second phase covers a wide range of sectors, including land use and industrial development, infrastructure approvals, utility services, business permissions, logistics, environmental governance, tourism, education, healthcare and administrative reforms.

Lalduhoma said the reforms are expected to reduce the time and cost involved in establishing and operating businesses, remove procedural bottlenecks, encourage private investment and generate employment opportunities across the state.