A 39-year-old internally displaced Manipur resident lost his life due to electrocution in Sihphir, Aizawl. The victim, identified as Lammuanthang, was tragically killed on Monday morning while engaged in repairing work at a house.

According to sources, the accident occurred when Lammuanthang inadvertently came into contact with a live wire from a high-tension power cable positioned just above the house. He was attempting to fix some holes in the roof when the incident took place, leading to the fatal electrocution.

Lammuanthang and his wife had recently arrived in Aizawl, reaching the city on July 3, seeking temporary settlement. They had found a suitable Assam-type house in Sihphir village and planned to rent it. While Lammuanthang was carrying out necessary repairs, he unknowingly came into contact with the loose electric wire located above the roof, resulting in the fatal accident.

The family of the deceased is seeking assistance in transporting Lammuanthang's body back to his hometown of Lamka in Manipur. Given the ongoing tension and clashes in Manipur, it has become crucial for the family to ensure the proper burial of Lammuanthang in their homeland. To address this, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), the apex NGO body, has stepped in to provide support and facilitate the transportation of the body for a dignified farewell in Manipur.