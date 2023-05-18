The Department of Physics at Mizoram University (MZU) and Mizoram Science Centre, in collaboration with the Directorate of Science & Technology, Government of Mizoram, have organized a two-day "International Symposium on History of Astronomy of the Mizo People." The symposium, held at Mizoram University's campus and Mizoram Science Centre in Berawtlang, aims to explore and celebrate the deep-rooted astronomical knowledge of the Mizo community.

The prestigious event was inaugurated on May 18 at the Auditorium, MZU, by Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, who serves as the Chief Rector of MZU. In his inaugural speech, Governor Kambhampati emphasized the fascinating nature of astronomy, which unites humanity through our shared fascination with the sky. He commended the Organizing Committee for their efforts in bringing together this international symposium, expressing his hope for a fruitful exchange of knowledge and experiences in the field of Basic Astronomy and the traditional Mizo understanding of the cosmos.

Governor Kambhampati also highlighted the rich history of Indian astronomers, dating back to the time of Aryabhatta, and expressed his admiration for the Mizo people's profound knowledge of the stars. He encouraged the Department of Physics, MZU, and the Mizoram Science Centre to continue their valuable work in inspiring the younger generation to explore the wonders of the night sky. Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of space science and its growing importance in global competitions among advanced nations. He extended his best wishes to the experienced speakers and panelists, hoping for a resounding success of the symposium.

The inaugural function began with an introduction to the symposium's theme by Prof. Zaithanzauva Pachuau, Head of the Physics Department. Following this, the audience had the privilege of listening to the keynote address by Dr. Martin George, an esteemed astronomer from Australia and Principal Astronomer at Hive Planetarium, Tasmania. Additionally, Prof. Pravakar Rath, MZU Acting Vice Chancellor, and Prof. Diwakar Tiwari, Dean of SPS, delivered informative speeches, contributing to the intellectual discourse of the symposium.