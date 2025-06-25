Mizoram introduces e-office system to enhance digital governance

The Mizoram government has officially launched the e-office system across all departments in the state secretariat to improve digital governance and streamline administrative processes, ICT Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said the e-office platform was first introduced as a pilot on April 18 in four departments, including the School Education Department and the Public Works Department (PWD). Following its success, the system has now been expanded to cover all 41 departments in the Secretariat as well as the Chief Minister’s Office.

Dr. Vanlalthlana stated that the initiative, which began in January 2024, was supported by the Centre’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, which sanctioned ₹1.99 crore under the State Collaborative Initiative scheme.



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So far, 6,492 files have been created and processed through the e-office system. “File movement has become faster and more efficient, and we’ve eliminated the issue of missing documents,” he said. Top officials, including the Chief Minister, ministers, and bureaucrats, are now using the platform remotely through Virtual Private Network (VPN) access.

The e-office system will soon be extended to directorates and district offices, further strengthening digital administration across the state.

Additionally, the minister informed that the ICT Department is upgrading the domains and hosting services for over 300 government websites. The transition from Ctrl-S Data Centre to Google Virtual Private Server (VPS) caused temporary inaccessibility of several websites, but 23 departmental websites have already been reactivated.

Dr. Vanlalthlana affirmed that the move to digital platforms would cut down paper usage, improve cost-efficiency, and ensure faster, transparent, and accountable governance.