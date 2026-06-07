Mizoram introduces strict verification process for medical liquor permits under Red Card system

The Mizoram government has introduced a stringent multi-layer verification process for issuing the Red Card, a special permit that allows individuals to possess and consume liquor on medical grounds in the dry state.

According to officials from the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, the Red Card permit system was rolled out last week, and applications have been invited from people whose health conditions require alcohol consumption as part of medical treatment. However, no applications have been received so far.

To obtain the permit, applicants must submit a prescription from a registered medical practitioner certifying the need for alcohol consumption for medical reasons. The prescription will then undergo detailed scrutiny by the concerned district medical superintendent before final approval is granted.

Officials said the Red Card will be issued only to applicants who successfully clear the verification process. The department stressed that the scheme is meant exclusively for genuine medical cases and is not intended as a loophole to bypass Mizoram’s liquor regulations.

Under the proposed framework, the permit will remain valid for one year and will cost Rs 5,000 annually. Cardholders will be allowed to purchase liquor only in quantities specifically prescribed by their doctors.

The Red Card provision forms part of Mizoram’s regulated approach to liquor control, allowing limited access to alcohol for individuals whose medical conditions may warrant its use.

Meanwhile, the excise department has opened a liquor outlet at its office in Aizawl, where liquor seized by enforcement agencies and later cleared for disposal by courts will be sold to Red Card holders at prices up to 75 per cent lower than prevailing market rates.

Officials said the initiative aims to balance public health concerns with the medical needs of individuals requiring regulated access to alcohol.