Mizoram Irrigation Department unchanged for 19 years, CM flags staff crunch

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 9 expressed concern over the long-standing shortage of manpower in several government departments, warning that inadequate staffing could weaken their functioning.

Lalduhoma made the remarks while chairing a meeting to review measures to strengthen the Irrigation and Water Resources Department (IWRD).

He said the IWRD’s organisational strength had remained virtually unchanged for the past 19 years, despite a significant expansion in its activities and responsibilities.

The department, earlier known as the Minor Irrigation Department, is now responsible for a wide range of functions, including irrigation development, river basin planning, springshed development, integrated water resources management, hydrological data management, flood management and warning systems, multipurpose reservoirs and groundwater development.

The chief minister said the mismatch between the department’s expanding responsibilities and its existing manpower needed to be addressed to ensure effective functioning.

During the meeting, IWRD Chief Engineer K Hamleta presented proposals to strengthen the department and briefed officials on follow-up measures.

IWRD Minister PC Vanlalruata and senior officials from the General Administration Department, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DP&AR) and Finance Department attended the meeting.