Mizoram issues EOI for solar plants at five locations, plans pump storage project: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on January 19 announced that the state government has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to private developers for setting up solar power plants at five identified locations across the state, as part of efforts to enhance renewable energy generation.

The Chief Minister made the announcement after laying the foundation stone for the 24 MW Tuirini Small Hydro Electricity Power Project on the banks of the Tuirini River. He said the proposed solar plants will be established at Tumtuitlang; Serchhip Vengchung Bawkmual and Hmunhmeltha; Denlung area in Hnahthial; Tlabung Tlang; and Lallen and Dawhzau Zau in Lamzawl.

Lalduhoma further informed that 75 Village Councils have already submitted written consent offering land within their respective jurisdictions for the establishment of solar power projects. The government, he said, intends to take these initiatives forward in a phased and progressive manner.

Highlighting the progress in rooftop solar energy, the Chief Minister said that a total of 791 rooftop solar installations have been completed so far, with a combined installed capacity of around 2.62 MW. He attributed this achievement to financial support through a 60 per cent Central subsidy, supplemented by an additional 20 to 25 per cent State subsidy, depending on location.

In addition, Lalduhoma said that a Pump Storage Project is being planned at Tuichang Lui, near the Vankal Solar Park in Khawzawl district. The proposed project aims to pump water to higher elevations during periods of low power demand and generate electricity during peak demand hours, or alternatively, supply power through energy trading.

The Chief Minister said these initiatives reflect the state’s commitment to strengthening clean and sustainable energy infrastructure while reducing dependence on conventional power sources.