Mizoram government has issued a public notice warning of potential heavy rainfall and associated risks across several districts. This comes as the India Meteorological Department forecasts intense precipitation for the region.

According to the notice released by K. Lalrinzuali, Secretary of the Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Department, Mamit, Kolasib, Lawngtlai, and Saiha districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Lunglei and Hnahthial districts may face very heavy downpours. The department also cautioned about the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas throughout Mizoram.

While only a few landslides have been reported so far with minimal damage, the highway to Champhai District has been blocked due to massive landslides, disrupting traffic and potentially isolating the area.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid disaster-related incidents. The government has activated District Emergency Operation Centers to operate 24/7, and residents are encouraged to contact these centres immediately in case of any emergencies.

Local authorities, including Deputy Commissioners, have been instructed to take appropriate action within their jurisdictions to mitigate potential risks and respond to any developing situations.