The Mizoram Transport Department has issued a public notice urging vehicle owners, permit holders, and driving license holders to update their details in the VAHAN and SARATHI portals.

The notice highlights several discrepancies, including mismatches in Aadhaar and mobile numbers, failure to cancel registrations of scrapped vehicles, and ownership transfer issues for sold vehicles.

It also points out expired road tax, insurance, and fitness certificates, along with unrenewed driving licenses and permits.

The department has requested all concerned individuals to visit their respective District Transport Offices to rectify these issues immediately.



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