Mizoram issues over 18,000 ILPs at Sairang Railway Station in three months

Aizawl district police issued 18,193 Inner Line Permits (ILPs) at Sairang Railway Station between September 14 and December 17, underlining intensified monitoring of entry into the state, Superintendent of Police Zosangliana, IPS, said on December 18.

Speaking at a press conference, the SP said nearly 60 per cent of the permits were issued to tourists, while the remaining 40 per cent went to labour workers. During the same period, police deported three persons who arrived by train without valid ILPs and removed 36 beggars from the district.

Zosangliana said ILP verification drives are being conducted every week across all police stations. So far this year, 160 such drives have been carried out, leading to the detection of 932 persons either without valid permits or using invalid ILPs. A total of 77 cases have been registered in connection with these violations.

Providing an overview of crime statistics, the SP said 1,764 cases have been registered in Aizawl district between January and December 17. Among these were 11 murder cases, 10 of which have been solved, while one remains under investigation.

He noted that Mizoram continues to record one of the highest conviction rates in the country. In Aizawl district alone, 91.7 per cent of cases taken up by courts have already been disposed of.

According to police data, 1,150 cases have been solved so far this year, with charge sheets filed in 1,009 cases. Investigations are ongoing in 421 cases, while 333 cases remain unsolved. Around 2,000 accused persons have been arrested in connection with registered cases.

Property-related offences, including theft and burglary, accounted for 66 per cent of all cases. Bawngkawn Police Station recorded the highest number of cases in the district, with 636 cases registered so far.

On drug-related offences, Zosangliana said 32 cases were registered under the ND&PS Act during the year, leading to the arrest of 36 persons. Narcotic substances seized during this period were valued at approximately Rs 43.296 crore.

The police also registered 88 cases under the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act, 2025, in Aizawl district, with 97 persons arrested. Seizures included about 755 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor and quantities of beer.

The SP said 158 Unnatural Death cases were reported this year, including 30 suicides, 12 drowning incidents and 36 deaths due to drug overdose. The remaining 78 deaths were attributed to accidents or causes yet to be determined.

He added that enforcement of the government’s ban on the sale and use of firecrackers and fireworks has been stepped up, with regular checks across all police station areas. From next week, police will coordinate with the Central Young Mizo Association to strengthen compliance.

Zosangliana said strict law and order measures are being put in place across Aizawl district to ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations, assuring that efforts are focused on providing a safe and secure environment for the public during the festive season.