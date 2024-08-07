Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy, the District Magistrate of Lawngtlai district, Mizoram which shares a border with Bangladesh issued an order to restrict movement of the residents of the district in view of unrest in the neighbouring Bangladesh.

The order stated that residents of Lawngtlai district that shares a border with Bangladesh and Myanmar are restricted to move within 3 kms of both the borders between 6 pm and 6 am for the safety of all concerned.

The order specifically mentions that movements by individual or groups, by vehicles or grazing of animals within the 3 kms area is strictly prohibited during the 12 hours mentioned; and that any violators will be punished under section 223, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

The order stands until further notice.

Furthermore, Mizoram Police stated that they have upgraded the security along the border and all Police Stations along the 318-km-long Bangladesh border have been briefed to heighten their security.

The state police are also cooperating with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the Indo-Bangladesh border as well as the Assam Rifles guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. So far, no reports of influx of refugees from Bangladesh have been reported.