Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) Chairman, JC Ramthanga IAS (Retd) retired on superannuation, on May 6.

Speaking at a send-off function held in his honour, JC Ramthanga thanked the dedication and commitment of the Secretary, officers and staff members of the MPSC for their progress. He also lauded the achievements of the commission during his tenure of two years as Chairman such as building upgradation, service improvement of officers and staff, and MPSC examination system reforms.

Commending the unity of the Commission’s staffs during the recent allegations of the Commission with irregularities in state civil service examination and demands by the student body MZP over his removal, JC Ramthanga said that MPSC is a constitutional body under the Constitution of India, and that unless the Supreme Court of India (SCI) has convicted the Chairman in a criminal case, the Chairman cannot be removed from his office.

He added that the chief minister had told the press that the inquiry conducted had found no irregularities in the civil service examination conducted in 2013 and that the report has been accepted by the government.

Furthermore, Ramthanga advised officers and staffs of the MPSC to preserve and maintain the dignity and credibility of the Commission.



JC Ramthanga is a 1989 Manipur cadre IAS officer who retired from Mizoram Government on 31st May, 2022 after 25 years of service under Manipur State Government and 8 years in Mizoram State Government. He later joined the MPSC as its Chairman on June 21, 2022 and retired on 6th May, 2024 after two years of service.