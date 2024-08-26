Champhai police have apprehended a juvenile suspect in connection with the gruesome killing of a 54-year-old woman in Champhai, Mizoram. The young culprit, whose identity remains undisclosed due to legal protections for minors, allegedly murdered Thahleiiangi for financial gain.

Authorities report that the victim, a resident of Champhai Vengthar, was found dead inside her shop near her home on Sunday morning. The discovery was made shortly after church services concluded. Thahleiiangi opened her shop to serve customers following morning worship.

Witnesses last saw the victim accompanied by an individual wearing a red shirt as she made her way to the shop. Upon investigation, police found Thahleiiangi's body with her throat slashed in two places, indicating a violent attack.

The murder, which shocked the small community, prompted an immediate response from law enforcement. Five teams from the Champhai police department were deployed to hunt down the perpetrator. Their efforts culminated in the swift arrest of the juvenile suspect.