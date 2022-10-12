MLAs from the Kerala Legislative Assembly visited Mizoram for a study tour on October 12 and discussed the utilization of funds of the local bodies.

The delegation was headed by Committee on Local Fund Accounts (CoLFA) Chairman, T P Ramakrishnan.



Further, the 7-member MLA team met with MLAs from the Mizoram Legislative Assembly on October 12 and also held a discussion about the importance of the smooth functioning of the Local Fund Accounts Committee.



Mizoram MLAs are represented by Pu C. Lalmuanpuia, Chairman, CoLFA Mizoram, and 3 other members—Nihar Kanti Chakma, MLA; MLA Dr F Lalnunmawia, MLA; and MLA Dr. Vanlalanpuia among others.

The Kerela delegation also met the Speaker of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, Lalrinliana Sailo, at his office chamber. MLAs also visited Mizo Typical Village at Falkawn.

Kerala MLAs on October 13 will proceed to Shillong.