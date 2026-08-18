Mizoram: Khawzawl authorities destroy drugs worth over Rs 4.13 crore

Authorities in Mizoram’s Khawzawl district on August 18 destroyed drugs worth more than Rs 4.13 crore that had been seized between April and June this year, officials said.

The destroyed contraband included 1.97 kg of methamphetamine valued at around Rs 1.57 crore and 1.28 kg of heroin worth approximately Rs 2.56 crore.

The seizures were linked to 15 cases registered at Khawzawl Police Station, in which 17 people were arrested, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawzawl District Superintendent of Police F Lalbiakzauva highlighted the cooperation between the police, the Excise and Narcotics Department and civil society organisations in tackling the drug menace.

He specifically acknowledged the role of organisations such as the Young Mizo Association (YMA) and Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) in supporting efforts against drug abuse and trafficking.

According to officials, Khawzawl Police have registered 26 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 39 people in drug-related cases so far this year.

The total value of drugs seized in Khawzawl district this year has reached Rs 18.53 crore, officials said.

The figures mark a sharp increase compared with 2025, when Khawzawl Police registered 12 NDPS cases and seized drugs valued at Rs 2.36 crore.